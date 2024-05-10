WINDSOR
Windsor

    60-year-old woman faces impaired driving charges

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 60-year-old woman with impaired driving.

    Officers responded to a traffic complaint on Winter Line Road in Dover Township at 11:43 a.m.

    Police attended the area, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop.

    The officer believed the woman was driving to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested her. She was transported to police headquarters for tests.

    The 60-year-old Dover Township woman was released with conditions and a future court date of May 27. She is currently charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

