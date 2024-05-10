60-year-old woman faces impaired driving charges

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 60-year-old woman with impaired driving.

Officers responded to a traffic complaint on Winter Line Road in Dover Township at 11:43 a.m.

Police attended the area, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer believed the woman was driving to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested her. She was transported to police headquarters for tests.

The 60-year-old Dover Township woman was released with conditions and a future court date of May 27. She is currently charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.