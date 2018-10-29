

CTV Windsor





A Tecumseh auto-supplier is planning a career fair on Tuesday to fill as many as 50 full-time positions.

Magna-Integram Seating will host the job fair event at the Atlas Tube Centre on Renaud Line in Lakeshore from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume along with three business references and a high school diploma.

The company will accept online applicants.

The starting salary at Magna-Integram is a little more than $18/hr.

The Tecumseh operation supplies exclusively to the minivan plant. It is best known for stow and go seating.