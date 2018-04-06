

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old Windsor man is facing sexual assault and forcible confinement charges involving a 16-year-old girl.

Windsor police responded to a complaint regarding sexual assault on Thursday.

Investigation revealed that on April 2, a 16-year-old girl met an adult stranger while she was walking on a cold night in the downtown area.

The man apparently offered her a warm place to stay at his residence.

The girl accepted the offer and the pair attended a residence located in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue.

Soon after attending the residence, the girl reported that she was sexually assaulted by the man.

It was reported that the man became controlling of the girl, to the point that she feared for her safety.

The girl remained at the residence over the following few days. At times the pair exited the residence together, but the girl reported she continued to fear for her safety.

On April 5, the girl had an opportunity to report the incident and an investigation was launched.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 5 patrol officers located the suspect male at the involved residence in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation, applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence.

The warrant was executed on Friday.

Ahmad Aljazaary, 23, from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

This matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.