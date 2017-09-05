

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex has been named as one of the Top 10 locations for investment in Canada, according to an international magazine.

Site Selection Magazine says the Canada’s Best Award was received by the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation on behalf of the Windsor-Essex region.

“The annual Canada’s Best Locations feature sheds additional light on Canada’s many location options for corporate site selectors," says Mark Arend, editor in chief of Site Selection. “We salute the provinces and communities that made this year’s rankings.”

Other cities in the Top 10 include Calgary, Mississauga, Vancouver and Waterloo.