Town of Essex holding Holiday Lights Tour Contest

If you have some holiday lights to showcase, the Town of Essex is holding a contest.

Residents and business owners are challenged to decorate their home to the best of their ability and submit a photo of their display.

Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 25 to Dec. 28.

Community members can then take a self-guided tour of the submitted properties and vote for their favourite.

Nominations can be submitted for your favourite properties in the following categories:

Toyland Award: Best use of animation/inflatables for the kids at heart

Griswold Award: Best use of lighting in the town

Classic Christmas: Best use of traditional decor

Jingle Bell Business: Best use of commercial decor

A People’s Choice Award will also be posted on the Town of Essex’s Facebook page. Voting will be open from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

“The Town of Essex is buzzing with excitement this time of year,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy.

“We encourage residents and visitors to take part in the many local events and support our local business owners during the holiday season.”

If you would like to submit your display or vote for your favourite properties, you can do so here.