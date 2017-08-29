

CTV Windsor





The nearly $2-million facelift of Windsor’s historic Willistead Manor is set to begin in September.

Council set aside $1.5-million for the exterior restoration over two years with the federal government chipping in $450,000 though the Canada 150 grant program.

Work on the 111-year-old building is expected to be completed by March, 31 2018.

Construction will result in scaffolding and cordoning off certain areas around the building. There will also be a reduction in parking however most areas of the ground will remain open.