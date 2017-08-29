Willistead Manor multi-million dollar facelift to begin soon
Willistead Manor during Art in the Park in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, June 3, 2012.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 6:31AM EDT
The nearly $2-million facelift of Windsor’s historic Willistead Manor is set to begin in September.
Council set aside $1.5-million for the exterior restoration over two years with the federal government chipping in $450,000 though the Canada 150 grant program.
Work on the 111-year-old building is expected to be completed by March, 31 2018.
Construction will result in scaffolding and cordoning off certain areas around the building. There will also be a reduction in parking however most areas of the ground will remain open.