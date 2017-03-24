Featured
Union Gas cutting 15 jobs
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:17PM EDT
Pink slips are being handed out at the Union Gas head office in Chatham as a result of a merger between Enbridge and Union Gas's parent company Spectra Energy.
A spokesperson with Union Gas says the 15 positions include employees and contractors with the company - to eliminate duplication.
Andrea Stass adds in total about 1000 positions at Endbridge are being phased out - that's about six per cent of the company's workforce.
Stass says the head office for Union Gas will remain in Chatham and the layoffs aren't expected to impact safety or service.
