Pink slips are being handed out at the Union Gas head office in Chatham as a result of a merger between Enbridge and Union Gas's parent company Spectra Energy.

A spokesperson with Union Gas says the 15 positions include employees and contractors with the company - to eliminate duplication.

Andrea Stass adds in total about 1000 positions at Endbridge are being phased out - that's about six per cent of the company's workforce.

Stass says the head office for Union Gas will remain in Chatham and the layoffs aren't expected to impact safety or service.