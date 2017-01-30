

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to two years in prison for child porn-related charges.

Christopher Metivier, 23, was part of a provincial wide child porn bust by police.

The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Villaire Avenue on Sept. 23, 2014.

Police say 68 photos and seven videos of young males between the ages of 7 and 14 years old--were found on his computer at his house.

Investigators also found 21 Skype videos that were recorded of underage boys from around the world engaging in various sexual acts.

He pleaded guilty to child luring, possession of child porn and making child porn following a province-wide investigation.

Metivier told the court Monday, he is remorseful and accepts responsibility. He says is willing to engage in treatment.

He will be on probation for three years after his prison release.

He is not allowed to use any digital device that has access to the internes unless it is required to seek employment. His probation officer must monitor his email account.

He shall not associate with anyone under 16 years old unless in the presence of an adult and if his probation officer is aware.