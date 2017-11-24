

CTV Windsor





Quite an honour for two Windsor soldiers.

Master Corporal Alexander Zawyrucha and Corporal Matthew Thomas Lepain received medals of bravery from the Governor General in Ottawa.

Zawyrucha and Lepain, both reservists of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC), were recognized for helping a woman involved in a car crash in Windsor in August 2015.

After witnessing the collision, the two men steadied the vehicle, which was leaking gasoline and had started rolling backwards.

Lepain tried to pull the victim from her car, but she became entangled in her seatbelt.

As Zawyrucha reached in to help, Lepain noticed a fire growing under the hood of the car, threatening to light the pool of gasoline spreading beneath their feet.

Zawyrucha pulled the victim out and, with the help of Lepain, brought her to safety just as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presented two Stars of Courage and 39 Medals of Bravery at a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday.