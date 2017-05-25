

Tickets are sold out for Sunday's Memorial Cup final with the Windsor Spitfires.

Staff at the WFCU Centre reported there was a rush to the box office after the home team secured a spot in the final.

The game was officially sold out Friday morning.

Al Sabelli paid $260 for two tickets to watch the Spitfires play Sunday night.

But Sabelli tells CTV Windsor “they’re worth every cent.”

Game time is 7 p.m Sunday.

The Spits play the winner of Fridays semi final between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Erie Otters. There are still tickets available to the semi final.