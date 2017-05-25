Featured
Tickets are sold out for Memorial Cup final
Fans pick up tickets for the Memorial Cup final at the WFCU box office in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Tickets are sold out for Sunday's Memorial Cup final with the Windsor Spitfires.
Staff at the WFCU Centre reported there was a rush to the box office after the home team secured a spot in the final.
The game was officially sold out Friday morning.
Al Sabelli paid $260 for two tickets to watch the Spitfires play Sunday night.
But Sabelli tells CTV Windsor “they’re worth every cent.”
Game time is 7 p.m Sunday.
The Spits play the winner of Fridays semi final between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Erie Otters. There are still tickets available to the semi final.
