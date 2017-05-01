

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority announced three contracts worth $86 million have been awarded for work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The contracts have been awarded to Prysmian Cables and Systems Canada Ltd. for cable and accessories; Valard Construction LP for transmission lines relocations; and AMS, a joint venture of Amico Infrastructures Inc. and Mid-South Contractors Ltd. for distribution line relocation.

WDBA and its partners are launching Phase Two of the Preparatory Activities at the Canadian Port of Entry.

“The second stage of preparatory works is another step in delivering Canadian and US sites that are ready for construction to our eventual private-sector partner,” says Michael Cautillo, WDBA president and chief executive officer, in a news release.“The more work we complete now, the more quickly our partner will be able to begin construction after financial close.”

The utility relocations as part of this work will focus on the Hydro One power corridor that supports Ontario’s power grid, according to the WDBA.

“Hydro One is proud to be a part of this transformative project,” said Mayo Schmidt, president and CEO, Hydro One Limited and Hydro One Inc. “Working with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to make the new bridge a reality for Canadian and American businesses and travelers is a top priority.”

The site of the future Canadian POE contains overhead lines that need to be relocated. Many of these overhead lines will be moved underground and some connected onto new transmission towers.

Through these contracts, these overhead lines will be relocated underground and the manufactured cables placed in concrete-encased duct banks.

In addition to working closely with Hydro One, WDBA will work with West Windsor Power to relocate high-voltage transmission lines that are being impacted by the project.

Undertaking this work at this time will ensure that the Canadian POE site will be ready for the private-sector partner chosen to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

It is expected that Phase Two activities will be completed in mid-2018.