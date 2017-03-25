

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





A part of the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village in Kingsville will be restored thanks to a Canada 150 Trillium Grant.

The grant of $33,500 is funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The money is being used to restore the Gosfield South one-room schoolhouse originally built in 1907. It serves as an essential part of the museum's education programs. About 2500 students per year participate in the “Pioneers for a Day” program in the building.

When it was used as a school, the building would have held up to 50 students from grades one through eight, with one teacher instructing all of them. The schoolhouse was originally located on Highway 18, but was moved to the museum in 1975. It was one of many identical one-room schoolhouses throughout Essex County.

Restoration work began Saturday. In addition to the painting of all exterior surfaces, a new roof and new siding will be installed. A ramp to aid accessibility will be built into the original girls’ entrance, while a platform and stairs will be built at the original boys’ entrance. Interior repairs will correct water damage.

Renovations are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2017 educational programs.