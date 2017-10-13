

CTV Windsor





After 11 days on the picket line, NDP politicians joined union officials to show their support for striking workers employed by Medical Laboratories of Windsor.

Ninety medical lab technologists and assistants, represented by Unifor Local 2458, began strike action on Oct. 2.

They've been without a contract since March.

Employees claim they've had enough and want to be paid like other lab technologists.

VP of operations at Medical Laboratories Jennifer Lee tells CTV News the company offered a 4.5 per cent raise over three years, plus increased vacation time and benefits, but it was rejected.

"We were disappointed they didn't ratify the deal that was recommended," says Lee. “Obviously we would like to have our employees back at work."

Employees claim the offer is not enough to live on.

"Sometimes I work an 11 in a half hour day just to support my family and it gets me nowhere ahead,” said one employee. “It just puts food on the table and a roof over their head.”