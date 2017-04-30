Featured
Police investigating stabbing on Cataraqui Street
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 1:35PM EDT
Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 800-block of Cataraqui Street between Louis and Marentette Ave just before 9 a.m.
A male victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The male suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.
