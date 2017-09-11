

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Windsor man was stabbed by an unknown man on Tuscarora Street, according to Windsor police.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Tuscarora Street on Friday around 7 p.m.

Police found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds consistent with being stabbed. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been visiting with an acquaintance at the rear of a residence when an unknown male approached and began exchanging words with the victim.

Police say the victim and suspect then engaged in a physical fight during which time the victim was stabbed.

The Major Crime Branch attended the scene and is actively investigating the incident.

Police say the victim is not fully cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.