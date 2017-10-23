Police identify Chatham man killed in motorcycle crash west of London
The motorcyclist killed west of London Sunday afternoon has been identified.
OPP say Charles Shaw, 71, of Chatham died in the crash around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on Melbourne Road in Middlesex County.
The rider's bike left the roadway and entered the ditch.
Police say he died on impact.
OPP Technical Collision Investigation officers attended the scene to assist with the investigation.