Featured
Ontario seeking regulation change to allow online health-card renewal
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:04PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario is considering allowing people to renew their health cards online.
The Ministry of Health has posted a notice online asking for feedback on a regulatory change that would make it possible for the government to develop a new online option for health card renewals.
For now, almost everyone who needs to renew their health card must do so in person at a Service Ontario centre.
Individuals can book an appointment ahead of time online, but still have to visit the centre, with the exception of children younger than 15-and-a-half and most seniors over 80, who can renew their cards by mail.
Proof of residency in Ontario and proof of identity are required to renew a health card.
Ontarians can give feedback on the government's proposal for online renewal until June 5. There's no word yet on when an online renewal process might become available.
