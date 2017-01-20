

CTV Windsor





After many years in business, a Harrow convenience store has locked its doors for good.

The vacant storefront has upset many residents in the community, who blame the closure of Harrow District High School as the reason why it closed.

When Tania Adam stopped by the store earlier this week, she was shocked and saddened to learn it was closing.

“I've been buying my milk here for 17 years,” she says.

Mac's was the town’s only 24-hour store, the Subway inside was a lunch hot spot for high school students.

There's been no formal explanation, but councillor Bill Caixeiro thinks it's related to the closure of harrow high.

“As I said when we were going through the process to close the school,” says Caixeiro. “I said if they close school there will be blood on their hands and this is type of blood on their hands.”

Caixeiro says the closure is a reminder that more must be done to encourage residential development.

“The school is a piece that is going to be felt missing for a while to come, so we have to keep on top of things,” he says.