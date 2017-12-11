

Rich Garton





One landmark building in Windsor will very likely get a date with the wrecking ball, while a downtown building has been granted yet another lease on life.

The city’s Heritage Committee met Monday evening to discuss the fate of the former Riverside Brewing Company and the Lufkin Rule building on Caron Avenue.

After much debate, the city's Heritage Committee is recommending the demolition of the former Riverside Brewing Company on the drive near Sandpoint Beach.

"The recommendation in this case, sadly, is to let one of our heritage buildings go," said Windsor’s heritage planner, John Calhoun.

A structural engineer indicated to the committee that the building is in bad shape - with significant decay of structural masonry systems and collapsing floors.

The building was constructed in 1923 and city staff agrees with the current owners, George Frye Holdings Ltd., that the building is unsafe.

"At that point, a heritage consideration has to yield to public safety concerns. And I think we’re at that point with this building where that is the case,” said Irek Kusmierczyk after the meeting. “We have to make that the area is safe for residents, and for folks that are walking and driving in that area and cycling in that area."

The holding company -- which stores aggregates on the land -- has indicated a willingness to replace the structure's void with some landscaping and berms.

“The owners were really amenable to that, to beautify that area, and also provide some screening and protection from some of the dust that may be blowing from that site as well too,” said Kusmierczyk.

Meantime, The Canadian Linen Supply and Lufkin Rule building will be spared, for now.

The city has owned the building at 673 Caron Avenue since 2008, when the last owner fell behind on property taxes.

Administration was recommending the committee endorse a request to tear down the building.

But councillor Chris Holt requested a deferral for three months to entertain an opportunity that needed more time to come to fruition.

"Demolition is forever,” said Holt. “Three months is not going to be make or break this building. Let's try our best to get that investment into the core and investment into this building."

Holt tells CTV News the recent boundary expansion of the downtown community improvement plan makes the building viable. He said local real estate agent Rhys Trenhaile has been in discussions with potential developers to bring the building back to life with a mixed use.

Some residents of that block of Caron Avenue were at the committee meeting, and expressed frustration over living across from the derelict building.

“I understand their frustration,” said Holt. “But this type of thing we’re doing, we’re not neglecting them, we’re trying to get investment, we’re trying to leverage investment we’re making with the community improvement plan into their neighbourhood, and I really hope they understand that.”

“We hear you, and we’re trying to get more investment into your neighbourhood.”