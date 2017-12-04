

CTV Windsor





Someone who just bought a lottery ticket in Windsor has won $1 million.

OLG says the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw was sold in Windsor.

The draw took place on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG senior vice president, lottery and igaming.

Lotto 6/49 includes a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.

There have been 478 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws to date. For more information, please visit olg.ca and click on Lotteries.