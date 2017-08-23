

CTV Windsor





No one was injured after a fire at an industrial building in Windsor.

Firefighters were called to ANM Industries on Central Dr. near Tecumseh Rd around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Doug Goodings says a fire started in an oven unit and extended into the ventilation system and duct work.

About 30 workers were evacuated from the building.

ANM is a metal finishing and powder coating facility.

No word yet on the extent of the damage.

There was also a fire at the same building back in January.

It caused $10,000 damage when a heater behind the factory caught fire.