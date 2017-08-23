No injuries after fire at Windsor industrial business
About 30 employees at ANM Industries were forced to evacuate after a fire on Wednesday. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
No one was injured after a fire at an industrial building in Windsor.
Firefighters were called to ANM Industries on Central Dr. near Tecumseh Rd around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Doug Goodings says a fire started in an oven unit and extended into the ventilation system and duct work.
About 30 workers were evacuated from the building.
ANM is a metal finishing and powder coating facility.
No word yet on the extent of the damage.
There was also a fire at the same building back in January.
It caused $10,000 damage when a heater behind the factory caught fire.