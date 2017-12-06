

CTV Windsor





The Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network has announced its plan to open a new nursing clinic at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Wallaceburg campus.

Officials say the new clinic will ensure care is provided closer to home for many Wallaceburg and area residents.

The LHIN currently operates nursing clinics in Chatham, Windsor, and Sarnia for its home and community care patients.

“By working together with the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on this initiative, we are able to make home and community care services more accessible for the people of Wallaceburg and area, in a setting they are comfortable and familiar with,” says Ralph Ganter, CEO of the Erie St. Clair LHIN.

The Wallaceburg clinic is expected to open in April 2018 and will provide nursing services including IV treatment and wound care.

Officials say it will not be a walk-in clinic and is specifically for LHIN home and community care patients with scheduled appointments.

In 2016-17, the Erie St. Clair LHIN served 39,474 home and community care patients. Of that, 5,484 patients were seen in either the Chatham, Windsor, or Sarnia clinics.

The new clinic will serve LHIN patients in North Kent and South Lambton, meaning some patients currently travelling to the Chatham clinic for treatment will be able to get care closer to home in Wallaceburg.

The clinic will be located on the first floor of the Wallaceburg site, in the ambulatory care area. Once up and running, it is anticipated that more than 100 patients at that time will be able to receive care at this clinic.