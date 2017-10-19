

CTV Windsor





There's a new mural in Windsor, but this one isn't about beautification, it’s about crime prevention.

The mural shows life in Windsor - from the Spitfires to roses - and has been completed on the side of a Mac’s convenience store at Tecumseh Road and Lauzon Road.

It’s a joint effort between the business, Crime Stoppers and students at Forest Glade Public School.

But this so-called safety mural is even bigger than Windsor.

It has been done in 23 communities across Ontario.

Now, researchers at Harvard University are funding the program. They are interested to learn why a mural deters vandalism and robberies at convenience stores.

Sean Sportun, of Mac’s stores, believes the reason is because engaged youth take pride and ownership of their community.

“With every mural that we’ve done, we are seeing crime go down and sales go up and more engagement with the youth and local police offcers,” Sportun says.