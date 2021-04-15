WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have arrested three people for alleged drug trafficking after finding more than $40,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during a search.

Police say around 5:08 a.m. Thursday officers with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response team executed a search warrant at residence on Longwoods Road in Chatham.

Upon entry, police found a man and two women inside who were identified and placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

From the search, police recovered the following:

Approximately 101 grams of suspected fentanyl ($40,400.00);

Approximately 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine ($8,550.00);

10 Percocet tablets ($50.00);

electronic digital scales

more than $7,000.00 of Canadian and American currency.

Police say the estimated street value of the illicit drugs is about $49,000.

All three arrested are now facing charges of possession with the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, meth, and Percocet.

The 45-year-old man of Longwoods Road has been held pending a bail hearing while the 29-year-old and 36-year-old women were released on an undertaking and required to appear in court next month.