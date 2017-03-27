

CTV Windsor





A large variety of items, ranging from jewellery to bicycles, are up for sale at the Windsor police auction this Saturday.

Items for auction are either lost or stolen and the owners are unknown.

People can bid on the items. Police say jewellery and bicycles are usually the biggest sellers.

All money raised from the auction is forwarded to the police services board, which uses the proceeds for operating expenses and to offer rewards for information about crimes.

There is a 10 per cent buyer premium fee on all purchases.

It takes place at the Fogolar Furlan club at 1800 North Service Road.

The WPS auctions usually take place twice a year.