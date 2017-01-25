Featured
Let's Talk: Wednesday marks the seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:01AM EST
Today is the seventh annual Bell Let’s Talk Day aimed at raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives.
Throughout the day Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives in Canada, by counting every text, call, tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter.
For those looking to join in and see how they can help out more, please visit the Bell Let’s Talk website and get your toolkit today.
- Text message sent*
- Mobile & long distance call made*
- Tweet using #BellLetsTalk
- Share of the Facebook image
Bell Let's Talk is on Wednesday Jan, 25, 2017.
