

CTV Windsor





An upcoming meeting in Chatham will address a public school accommodation review.

The Lambton Kent District School Board is hosting the meeting at Tecumseh Public School at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The review includes the consolidation of the John N. Given Public School kindergarten to grade 8 English-language program at Tecumseh Public School.

The board also wants to discuss the relocation of the John N. Given Public School grade 7 and 8 French immersion program to McNaughton Avenue Public School.

Before the meeting on Thursday, the board will hold a tour of the Tecumseh school from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants must contact the school ahead of time for the tour.