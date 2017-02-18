Featured
Lambton Kent School Board considers consolidating and relocating programs
An accommodation review meeting on Feb. 23, 2017 in Tecumseh will address consolidating and relocating programs in the Lambton Kent District School Board.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 11:25AM EST
An upcoming meeting in Chatham will address a public school accommodation review.
The Lambton Kent District School Board is hosting the meeting at Tecumseh Public School at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The review includes the consolidation of the John N. Given Public School kindergarten to grade 8 English-language program at Tecumseh Public School.
The board also wants to discuss the relocation of the John N. Given Public School grade 7 and 8 French immersion program to McNaughton Avenue Public School.
Before the meeting on Thursday, the board will hold a tour of the Tecumseh school from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants must contact the school ahead of time for the tour.
