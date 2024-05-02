Alleged drunk man arrested for yelling at people and “threatening to throw them in the river”

Chatham-Kent police say they arrested a drunk man on the Third Street Bridge who was yelling and threatening people walking by.

Officers were called to the bridge around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they received a reports from various concerned citizens of a highly intoxicated male in the area who was yelling at people walking in the Downtown core and threatening to throw them in the river.

When officers found him, police say they determined that he was highly intoxicated and unable to take care of himself. It was also learned that he was not a resident of Chatham-Kent and had no place to go nearby.

For the protection of the male and the public, he was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and held in custody until sober and no longer a risk to himself or others.