

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents face numerous drug and firearms charges after a police raid.

Officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) used a search warrant to raid a home in the 700 block of Brant St. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around 5 p.m., officers located two suspects near the home. A man and woman were both placed under arrest without incident. Upon searching the woman, officers located a quantity of drugs, money, and packaging. They also seized a cell phone and two sets of brass knuckles.

During the search of the home, police say they seized a loaded rifle, another rifle a pellet long gun as well as two air pistols. Officers also found a quantity of drugs including meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis, oxycodone and hydromorphone pills and a bottle of methadone.

Tammy Whitmore, 48, from Windsor is charged with numerous drug trafficking and firearm related charges.

Kevin Lansing, 47, from Windsor is charged with numerous drug trafficking and firearm related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com