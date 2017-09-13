Kingsville man fined in crash that killed 67-year-old woman
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 3 in Essex, Ont., on Wednesday, April 28, 2016. (Melissa Nakhavoly)
A 31-year-old Kingsville man has been fined $1,600 in a provincial offences courtroom, following a fatal multi-vehicle crash last year.
Diana Pepper, 67, of Leamington was a rear passenger in one of the vehicles involved and succumbed to her injuries following collision which occurred in April 2016 on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 23.
Six people were taken to taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A pickup truck hauling a utility trailer was heading west when it struck the rear of another vehicle setting off a chain reaction crash.
Two on-coming vehicles were struck head-on.
Decio Marques plead guilty on Tuesday to careless driving and must also serve a one-year probation.