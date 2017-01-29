Featured
Front lawn parkers face fines in renewed crackdown
The City of Windsor says it will crack down on people who park on front lawns starting Feb. 1, 2017.
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 3:51PM EST
The City of Windsor is going to crack down on front yard parking.
Starting February 1, parking enforcement officers will issue tickets to all vehicles that are parked on a front or side yard. The city says a warning will be issued before a ticket is handed out. The fine for front yard parking is $25.
Supervisor of parking enforcement Bill Kralovensky says some of the problem areas are around the university and near downtown where there is not enough street parking.
Residents can also file complaints about front yard parking by calling 3-1-1.
