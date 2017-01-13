

CTV Windsor





Flooding was the number one reason why Windsor residents called 311 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The city has released the list of quarterly service requests for the last three months of last year.

There were 1,100 calls related to the flooding from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

That is in addition to the 1,900 calls at the end of September when the storm dumped about 200 millimetres of rain on September 29.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates the claims related to flood damage in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore totaled about $108-million.

Number two on the 311 calls list was dirty yard complains, at 818 calls.

Requests for snowplowing and salting was third on the list at 695 calls.

Other calls focused on tree maintenance, garbage and the downspout disconnect service.