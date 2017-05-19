Featured
Flex-N-Gate employees go on strike after voting down tentative deal
Flex-N-Gate workers get out the picket signs after rejecting tentative deal in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 19, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 2:40PM EDT
Flex-N-Gate employees have voted down a tentative deal and are officially on strike.
Unifor Local 195 and the company had reached a tentative agreement earlier this week, but now that they’ve rejected it, the picket signs are already out.
In the vote, 108 workers voted no and 88 voted yes.
Local 195 president Gerry Farnham says Windsor Assembly Plant will be affected quickly by the strike, within six to 12 hours.
Flex-N-Gate supplies part of the mini-van chassis to Windsor Assembly.
