

CTV Windsor





More than 100 Canadian flags are flying high along the Detroit Riverfront to honour tens of thousands of fallen soldiers and first responders.

On Saturday, the first Flags of Remembrance ceremony of its kind was held in Windsor.

There were 128 Canadian flags representing 128,000 Canadians killed or injured while in action serving Canada.

At exactly the same time in 16 communities across the country, flags flew simultaneously, each representing a service member who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



"What makes this unique is this is the first time this is happening here in Windsor," said Michael Beale, the ceremony emcee.



"For many, many of us, remembrance is a 365 day a year process. We never forget those who served and any opportunity we have to do that we should go ahead and find a way to honour those men and women."



Theresa Charbenau's son Corporal Andrew Grenon died nine years ago. She said watching the flags fly in the wind gave her goose bumps.



"Windsor is the gateway to Canada and we should be proud that of all the places in Canada this is the only place that this demonstration can be seen from the United States and I just think that says a ton."

Also honoured were fallen Canadian police officers and firefighters.