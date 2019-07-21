

CTV Windsor





Workers at Angus Consulting Management Limited in Windsor have their first collective agreement.

The 10 workers will be represented by Unifor Local 444.

Vice President Manny Cardoso says the workers voted 88.8% in favour of the three-year deal.

He says the deal includes wage increases over the length of the agreement, a lump sum payment and benefit improvements.

"The company was looking for some take backs but the bargaining team held pretty tight and we were able to walk away with everything that was important to us and make some gains for the employees," says Cardoso.

Cardoso says all employees now have benefits.

"They were all enrolled in benefits where before it was only co-paid on premiums but now they will all be receiving them," says Cardoso. "Managed to bargain a RSP benefit plan for them."

He says the membership wanted to see some standardization and equality amongst them as well.

"There were discrepancies in the way the guys were paid because they were hired in on individual contracts at the time so there was some discrepancy there, they wanted to work that all out, make sure everyone was on a level paying field," says Cardoso. "They wanted some seniority rights. They were looking for some kind of no favouritism when it came to the way vacations were rolled out, everything is going to be seniority based."

Eight of the workers are full time employees while two are on contract.

The employees provide infrastructure maintenance at Caesars Windsor.

Angus Consulting Management has a contract with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.