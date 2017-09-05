

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-LaSalle bus route is up and running.

The first Transit Windsor bus made the inaugural trip to LaSalle Tuesday morning .

The town has entered into a five-year agreement with Transit Windsor to operate the service. As part of the deal, the town of LaSalle will pay for the use of two buses.

One bus will start at St. Clair College and the other in the area of Morton Drive at Front Road.

Mayor Ken Antaya tells CTV Windsor the response from the community so far has been positive.

“I think the service could set us apart from other municipalities,” says Antaya.

There are 95 stops on the LaSalle Route 25, which was named in honour of the town’s 25th anniversary.

The service is free from today until Dec. 31, 2017.