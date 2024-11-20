Struggling with holiday costs? Don’t miss out on registration for Sparky’s Toy Drive

If you are struggling with holiday costs and need some help, the cutoff date for Sparky’s Toy Drive registration is quickly approaching.

According to Lynda Davidson, it never fails.

“There's always people that missed that last cutoff date,” the UHC Hub of Opportunities food bank coordinator said.

“Our registration is coming up this Saturday at Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital on Prince Road,” said Cody Long, co-organizer of the toy drive.

Registration takes place at 1453 Prince Road between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. It's an important reminder, especially with an increase of 27 per cent in new users of area food banks.

“If there's an increased need of food, then there's going to be an increased need for Christmas help,” said Davidson, who in years past has fielded calls from people who missed registration.

“With all the registrations already done, it really tugs at my heart when I don't have that, and I don't have that referral to give to people as well.”

So far after two registrations, over 1,600 families have signed up. Sparky's Toy Drive provided toys for about 3,200 kids.

“We're kind of on that track to help about the same amount, but we are prepared to help more if more people come out,” Long said.

If you do miss it, you have options.

“Reach out to us because there are other community partners, dependent on age of the children or need or even geographical location, that could be of assistance,” said Josh Easby, co-organizer alongside Long. “So even though it may not be us, we may be able to point them in the appropriate direction.”

Firefighters will be at this year's Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 7.

You can donate toys right up until Christmas Day by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at any of the seven firehouses across the city.

The link to a number of community drop-offs can be found here.

“If you or someone you know struggles with the extra expenses around Christmas time, please check out our website,” Long said.