Fat beaver stuck in fence freed by soapy hands of Hamilton city worker
A beaver is trapped in a wrought iron fence in a handout photo provided by the City of Hamilton. The beaver was freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee. (City of Hamilton)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:50AM EDT
HAMILTON -- A fat beaver that got stuck in a fence in an Ontario city has been freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee.
The City of Hamilton says an animal services officer went to a home around 12 p.m. on Tuesday where she found a beaver -- carrying excess fat from hibernation -- wedged between two metal bars.
The city says Sarah Mombourquette used soap to help the beaver wiggle through the bars.
It says the beaver recovered at a shelter.
The beaver has since been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ont.
The rodent needs time to recover from its injuries before it is released back into the wild.
