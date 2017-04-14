Featured
Easter Weekend: What's open and closed?
Children rush a field full of Easter Eggs, candy and other goodies Saturday March 30, 2013 during the Mix 106 Easter Egg Scramble at Julia Davis Park in Boise, Idaho. (AP / Idaho Statesman, Darin Oswald)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Easter has arrived and that means there will be several closures and reductions to services throughout the weekend.
Traditionally Easter is held after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox
Most businesses and services will be closed Friday and Sunday, and government offices will remain closed on Monday. Don't worry if you still have some shopping to do, malls and stores will be open Saturday.
Here’s a brief list of what’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday:
- Malls and retail stores will be closed Friday and Sunday
- Major grocery stores will be closed Friday and Sunday
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Friday and Sunday
- Government offices and municipal buildings are closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday
- Schools are closed on Friday and Monday
- City buses will be running Friday and Sunday but on a weekend schedule
- No mail service on Good Friday or Monday
- Adventure Bay is open Friday, Saturday, and Monday – Closed Sunday
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Summer like temperatures this weekend, but showers likely
- Windsor volleyball coach charged with making child porn, extortion
- Former Windsor police officer sentenced to 18 months probation
- Liberals introduce long-awaited bill to legalize marijuana
- Ontario to table first balanced budget since the recession on April 27