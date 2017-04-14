Easter has arrived and that means there will be several closures and reductions to services throughout the weekend.

Traditionally Easter is held after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox

Most businesses and services will be closed Friday and Sunday, and government offices will remain closed on Monday. Don't worry if you still have some shopping to do, malls and stores will be open Saturday.

Here’s a brief list of what’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday:

  • Malls and retail stores will be closed Friday and Sunday
  • Major grocery stores will be closed Friday and Sunday
  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Friday and Sunday
  • Government offices and municipal buildings are closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday
  • Schools are closed on Friday and Monday
  • City buses will be running Friday and Sunday but on a weekend schedule
  • No mail service on Good Friday or Monday
  • Adventure Bay is open Friday, Saturday, and Monday – Closed Sunday