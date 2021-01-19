WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor Pastor is upset after being charged a second time for contravention of provincial orders, after allegedly attending a protest at the foot of Ouellette Avenue on Jan. 10.

Aaron Rock, the Founding Pastor at Harvest Bible Church was charged by police under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding an indoor service on Dec. 20 during the grey lockdown tier.

He faces a penalty that could be as high as $100,000 and a year in jail.

Now Rock says he received a court summons for his alleged participation in the weekend protest, based on police surveillance photos.

While Rock says he supports peaceful demonstrations he says he wasn’t part of the protest and that he saw another Pastor and a friend and went to say hello.

Rock says police contacted him to say he was being summoned for attending the protest, under emergency and management civil protection act.

He tells CTV News he intends to fight the charge in court and he is still waiting for the paper work from the church incident.