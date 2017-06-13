Featured
DWBIA launches GoFundMe campaign to pay for Pelissier parking garage information
The Pelissier Street parking garage in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1:15PM EDT
The Downtown Windsor BIA is seeking the public’s help to raise nearly $14,000 for more information on the City’s decision to eliminate retail space at the Pelissier Street parking garage.
The DWBIA has created a GoFundMe page called “Fund Freedom of Information request.”
The group recently filed a FOI request for records of city hall communications leading to Council’s controversial decision in 2016 to evict the remaining tenants and convert ground floor commercial space into about 40 more parking spots.
According to DWBIA chair Larry Horwitz, the City Clerk quoted a sum of $13,672.20 to provide the information, including all meeting records, emails, and text messages between City administration, members of Council, and the Mayor’s office.
Horwitz feels the cost is excessive, but he hopes the documents may shed some light on how the controversial decision was made, and may lead to a reversal.
Since the page was created on Sunday, more than 25 people have donated just over $1,500.
The goal is to raise $13,700.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Minor injuries reported after school bus and transport truck collide
- Heat warning extended for Windsor-Essex
- Kingsville launches new emergency notification system
- Committee approves medical centre but developer says regulations will kill development
- Hate crimes in Canada rose 5 per cent in 2015: StatsCan