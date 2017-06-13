

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Windsor BIA is seeking the public’s help to raise nearly $14,000 for more information on the City’s decision to eliminate retail space at the Pelissier Street parking garage.

The DWBIA has created a GoFundMe page called “Fund Freedom of Information request.”

The group recently filed a FOI request for records of city hall communications leading to Council’s controversial decision in 2016 to evict the remaining tenants and convert ground floor commercial space into about 40 more parking spots.

According to DWBIA chair Larry Horwitz, the City Clerk quoted a sum of $13,672.20 to provide the information, including all meeting records, emails, and text messages between City administration, members of Council, and the Mayor’s office.

Horwitz feels the cost is excessive, but he hopes the documents may shed some light on how the controversial decision was made, and may lead to a reversal.

Since the page was created on Sunday, more than 25 people have donated just over $1,500.

The goal is to raise $13,700.