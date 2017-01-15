

Thousands of people were checking out this year’s hottest vehicles at the North American International Auto Show, which opened its doors to the public for the first time Sunday.

“Everyone has always talked about the Detroit auto show being a lot better than Toronto so I drove out with my friend just last night,” said one attendee.

The floor was packed with people lining up to catch a glimpse – or take selfies - of some of the hottest vehicles to hit the market.

A vehicle attracting a lot of attention Sunday was an autonomous car, turning heads, but receiving mixed reviews.

"This is one of the oddest ones I've seen,” one person said.

There was a lot of eye candy for enthusiasts, even the young ones.

Disney Pixar designed a life-sized Lightning McQueen that had the youthful event goers in awe.

The week-long show is sure to bring out the crowds.