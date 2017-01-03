

CTV Windsor





The 2017 budget process in Chatham-Kent is about to begin.

The draft municipal budget will be presented to council on Wednesday Jan. 18.

It will include options to achieve a budget increase that is equal to the Bank of Canada target inflation rate of 1.7 per cent.

Residents can offer input on the budget by attending one of three community open houses that will be held on Jan. 24, 25 and 26.

Budget deliberations will begin on Feb. 1.