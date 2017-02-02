Featured
Beyond the call of duty: Officer helps woman shovel snow in Leamington
An OPP officer stopped to help a resident shovel snow on her driveway during the recent snowfall in Leamington. (Courtesy OPP)
An OPP officer in Leamington went beyond the call of duty and stopped to help a resident shovel snow on her driveway during the recent snowfall.
Const. Fadi Abd Eljaber stopped to help a woman on a quiet snow-covered street shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
A recent deposit of snow left Essex County residents not only shoveling out but forced to navigate safely on area roadways until they were cleared by municipal and county services.
