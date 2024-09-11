Zombie walk returns on October 19

A Halloween favourite is returning downtown this fall after being away for well over a decade - the zombie walk will resurrect and return to Ouellette Avenue on October 19.

Hundreds of zombies will swarm the street starting at 6:00 p.m., in a parade between Wyandotte and Pitt Street.

The event is one that anyone with a passion for the gruesome and scary can join. Click here for a link to register.

A zombie block party will follow on Ouellette between University and Pitt right afterwards.

Although it’s certain to be a good time for Halloween afficionados, it’s also for a good cause - some zombies will be collecting monetary donations for the downtown mission.