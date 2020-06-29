WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two male youths have been arrested after an alleged fight resulted in a victim being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded the area of Bruce Avenue and Giles Boulevard West for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived they found a youth with a non-life-threatening injury reported to be a stabbed wound. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

Police say it was reported that a “physical altercation occurred between the victim and multiple suspects. During the incident the victim was stabbed.”

Officers identified multiple suspects and two suspect vehicles.

One male youth was arrested without incident after police located one of the suspect vehicles following the incident. The youth is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) located the outstanding suspect vehicle Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Another male suspect was located and arrested without incident. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The Windsor police Major Crimes Branch is still investigating the incident.

As both of the accused are young offenders, they cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Windsor police are asking anyone with information to reach out at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.