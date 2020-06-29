WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are telling residents to improve their security measures after a rash of break-ins over the weekend.

Police say there were at least eight break-ins reported.

Sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday, unknown suspects forced entry into an office trailer on Ivan Street in Chatham. Once inside, police say the suspects removed approximately $1,000 worth of Milwaukee tools.

Police are still attempting to identify the second suspect.

In a separate incident, also sometime overnight Saturday, unknown suspects forced entry into a shed on Mull Road in Harwich. The suspects took about $200 worth of tools.

There were five more break-ins reported to police with-in 24 hours, where nothing of significance was taken.

Police say breaking and entering can be a lucrative opportunity for criminals and any home or business is at risk. Officers sat property owners can greatly reduce this risk by simply improving the physical security of their premises.

Anyone with information about the break-ins can contact police or Crime Stoppers.