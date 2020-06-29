Advertisement
Driver faces careless driving charge after car flips on Riverside Drive
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 11:33AM EDT
A car rolled over on Riverside Drive near Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Courtesy OnLocation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one person is facing a careless driving charge after a single-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
Officers responded to the rollover on Riverside Drive near Pillette Road around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.
A black sedan flipped on its roof with two people inside.
Police say both people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.