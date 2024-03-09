Your car doesn't have to be moving to be charged with distracted driving

Police are warning drivers that distracted driving isn’t just in play when your vehicle is moving.

Police in Windsor, Ont. recently stopped a driver after witnessing the person texting while at a red light.

Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, it is against the law to use hand-held communication and electronic entertainment devices while driving.

If you didn’t see the police beside you, what else did you miss while texting and driving?



Distracted driving kills. Put down the phone and get home safely.



*This video was filmed from the passenger seat.* pic.twitter.com/3v4fRDZalE — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 8, 2024

Penalties for distracted driving

First conviction

a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)

a fine of up to $1,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose

three demerit points

3-day suspension

Second conviction

a fine of $615, if settled out of court (includes a victim surcharge and the court fee)

a fine of up to $2,000 if a summons is received or if you fight the ticket in court and lose

six demerit points

7-day suspension

Third and any further conviction(s)