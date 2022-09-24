Young drivers asked to text behind the wheel to show dangers of distracted driving

Young drivers are getting the opportunity to put their skills behind the wheel to the test — but instructors are not making it easy, purposely putting obstacles in their way to educate them on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program is operated across the U.S. and Canada and aims to reduce the number of auto accidents where young drivers are involved.

This weekend, the course — which requires drivers to navigate through cones, tight turns and signage — has been set up outside the WFCU Centre in Tecumseh, Ont.

According to Canadian program manager Dave Drimmie, while young drivers make up about 13 per cent of Canadian licensed drivers, they are responsible for about 20 per cent of road accidents and fatalities.

"The main reason for that is both inexperience and poor decision-making," says Drimmie. "The program is all about behind-the-wheel, hands-on experience. We run them through closed courses. We always have a professional driving instructor in the right-hand seat that guides them through the courses."

Young drivers are tested through three different exercises.

"Two are the hot-button issues of the day that never seem to go away — that's distracted driving and impaired driving," says Drimmie, adding the third is centred on hazard recognition.

In the distracted driving exercise, participants are asked to perform tasks such as texting while driving, trying to make a call, hearing an extremely loud radio or opening the sunroof.

The goal is to give young drivers a first-hand account of the dangers of distracted driving.

"They run over the cones. They miss some of the signs we have out here on the course. It reinforces that fact that they shouldn't be driving distracted,” Drimmie adds.

Participants of the impaired exercise are asked to wear "fatal vision goggles" which simulates what drivers who have consumed far too much alcohol would see on the road.

The hazard recognition exercises puts drivers in situational awareness exercises, such as ensuring they have an escape lane where they can move if someone cuts in front of them.

Officials say this weekend marks the program's third year in Windsor, Ont. The first two events took place prior to the pandemic.

Registration is open for Sunday's training courses at the WFCU Centre. Anyone interested in participating can visit the Ford Driving Skills for Life website.